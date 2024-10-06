U.S. Marines load up for training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing load various ordnance onto F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. VMFA-312 preformed this loading exercise to improve their efficiency with loading and flying with ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)