Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing load various ordnance onto F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. VMFA-312 preformed this loading exercise to improve their efficiency with loading and flying with ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 22:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939251
|VIRIN:
|240924-M-ER001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605895
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines load up for training exercise, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.