    U.S. Marines load up for training exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing load various ordnance onto F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. VMFA-312 preformed this loading exercise to improve their efficiency with loading and flying with ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 22:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939251
    VIRIN: 240924-M-ER001-1001
    Filename: DOD_110605895
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

