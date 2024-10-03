101st ABD prepares to fly out for Hurricane Helene response

Soldiers from the 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to fly out on October 5, 2024 from Ft. Campbell, KY to help provide aid to the people affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. The 101st has deployed two battalions from 2MBCT and elements of the 101st Division Support Brigade and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade to help provide aid and support the local communities and FEMA efforts.
|10.05.2024
|10.06.2024 16:45
|B-Roll
|939241
|241005-A-FN162-8007
|DOD_110605550
|00:04:46
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|2
|2
