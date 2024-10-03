Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st ABD prepares to fly out for Hurricane Helene response

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Parris Kersey 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to fly out on October 5, 2024 from Ft. Campbell, KY to help provide aid to the people affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. The 101st has deployed two battalions from 2MBCT and elements of the 101st Division Support Brigade and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade to help provide aid and support the local communities and FEMA efforts.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939241
    VIRIN: 241005-A-FN162-8007
    Filename: DOD_110605550
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, 101st ABD prepares to fly out for Hurricane Helene response, by SPC Parris Kersey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

