3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Receives FEMA Relief Supplies

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command receive relief supplies from FEMA in Marion, N.C. on 6 Oct. 2024. Food, water, and other essential supplies were offloaded from six semi trailers and loaded onto M1120 HEMTT Load Handling Systems for 3rd ESC to deliver across western N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 16:19
Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
