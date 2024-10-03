Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Receives FEMA Relief Supplies

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command receive relief supplies from FEMA in Marion, N.C. on 6 Oct. 2024. Food, water, and other essential supplies were offloaded from six semi trailers and loaded onto M1120 HEMTT Load Handling Systems for 3rd ESC to deliver across western N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939238
    VIRIN: 241006-A-SM410-3001
    Filename: DOD_110605513
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

