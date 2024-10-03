Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 715th Military Police Company deliver supplies during Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Treasure Island, Fla., Oct. 5, 2024. Guardsmen delivered supplies on foot to communities heavily affected by the storm's landfall. Recovery support missions continued throughout the state to provide resources and capabilities to those in need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939236
    VIRIN: 241005-A-RH401-2943
    Filename: DOD_110605479
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download