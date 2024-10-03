715th MP Company Delivers Supplies Throughout Affected Communities Following Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 715th Military Police Company deliver supplies during Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Treasure Island, Fla., Oct. 5, 2024. Guardsmen delivered supplies on foot to communities heavily affected by the storm's landfall. Recovery support missions continued throughout the state to provide resources and capabilities to those in need.