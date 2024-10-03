Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    175th Wing Color Run 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julian Kemper 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Slow motion video of Maryland Air National Guard members and their families starting the 2024 Color Run 5K, hosted by the 175th Wing SAPR Office, October 6, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Md.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939234
    VIRIN: 241006-F-CN170-5419
    Filename: DOD_110605459
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Wing Color Run 2024, by SSgt Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download