175th Wing Color Run 2024

Slow motion video of Maryland Air National Guard members and their families starting the 2024 Color Run 5K, hosted by the 175th Wing SAPR Office, October 6, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Md.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
