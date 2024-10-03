Soldiers from the 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to move out on their Infantry Squad Vehicle on the morning of October 6, 2024 to help provide aid to the people affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. The 101st has deployed two battalions from 2MBCT and elements of the 101st Division Support Brigade and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade to help provide aid and support the local communities and FEMA efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939231
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-YM156-2922
|Filename:
|DOD_110605413
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st ABD Soldiers prepare to move out for Hurricane Helene response, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.