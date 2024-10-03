Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st ABD Soldiers prepare to move out for Hurricane Helene response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to move out on their Infantry Squad Vehicle on the morning of October 6, 2024 to help provide aid to the people affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. The 101st has deployed two battalions from 2MBCT and elements of the 101st Division Support Brigade and 101 Combat Aviation Brigade to help provide aid and support the local communities and FEMA efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939231
    VIRIN: 241006-A-YM156-2922
    Filename: DOD_110605413
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st ABD Soldiers prepare to move out for Hurricane Helene response, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download