New York National Guard delivers relief supplies

Soldiers assigned to 3-126 General Support Aviation Battalion, New York National Guard, deliver relief supplies to XVIII Airborne Corps in Marion, N.C. for those affected by Hurricane Helene, 6 Oct. 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps is working side-by-side with National Guard units, helping ensure that critical support is provided to western N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939225
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-SM410-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605265
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
