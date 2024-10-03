Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard delivers relief supplies

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 3-126 General Support Aviation Battalion, New York National Guard, deliver relief supplies to XVIII Airborne Corps in Marion, N.C. for those affected by Hurricane Helene, 6 Oct. 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps is working side-by-side with National Guard units, helping ensure that critical support is provided to western N.C. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 13:05
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

