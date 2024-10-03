Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE assesses Hurricane Helene debris

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris team assesses debris caused by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Vertical video b-roll package

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    USACE
    emergency response
    debris
    Helene24

