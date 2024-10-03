U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris team assesses debris caused by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
Vertical video b-roll package
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939223
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-PA223-5550
|Filename:
|DOD_110605239
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USACE assesses Hurricane Helene debris, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.