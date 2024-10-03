Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad 2024 night ranger

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Cary Turner 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army soldiers participate in a heavy weapons night qualification for the 2024 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The annual competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cary Turner)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939221
    VIRIN: 241005-A-AC387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110605235
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad 2024 night ranger, by SPC Cary Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

