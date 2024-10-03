B-roll of debris left in the wake of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939219
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-PA223-8046
|Filename:
|DOD_110605192
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USACE debris assessments in Asheville, North Carolina, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.