Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene debris team update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Mark Cardwell, debris subject matter expert provides an update on the debris response to areas affected by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 11:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939215
    VIRIN: 241005-A-PA223-2842
    Filename: DOD_110605181
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene debris team update, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    debris
    emergency operations
    Louisville District
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download