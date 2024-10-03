Mark Cardwell, debris subject matter expert provides an update on the debris response to areas affected by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 11:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939215
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-PA223-2842
|Filename:
|DOD_110605181
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene debris team update, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
