U.S. Army Col. Brad Morgan provides an update on the USACE response to Hurricane Helene, Oct. 4, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 10:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939212
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-PA223-7970
|Filename:
|DOD_110605134
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USACE Wilmington District commander update on Hurricane Helene response, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.