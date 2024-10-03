Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition: Range

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jamaries Casado 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the M4, MK-19, and 50-caliber qualification range at the Army Best Squad Competition 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photos by PV2 Jamaries Casado)

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

