The 379th EABG conducts mass change of command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group welcomed its latest cycle of leadership at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, introduced Col. John Klohr as the new group commander. Klohr expressed his three leadership philosophies while serving as the 379th EABG commander. Safety, retaining operational focus and security. (U.S. Air Force video)