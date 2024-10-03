Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 379th EABG conducts mass change of command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group welcomed its latest cycle of leadership at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, introduced Col. John Klohr as the new group commander. Klohr expressed his three leadership philosophies while serving as the 379th EABG commander. Safety, retaining operational focus and security. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 08:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939209
    VIRIN: 241001-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110605046
    Length: 00:26:25
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 379th EABG conducts mass change of command, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    USAF
    Change of Command
    EABG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download