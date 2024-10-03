The 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group welcomed its latest cycle of leadership at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, introduced Col. John Klohr as the new group commander. Klohr expressed his three leadership philosophies while serving as the 379th EABG commander. Safety, retaining operational focus and security. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 08:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939209
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605046
|Length:
|00:26:25
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, The 379th EABG conducts mass change of command, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
