The 914th Air Refueling Wing's flying squadron, the 328th Air Refueling Squadron held a change of command ceremony on October 5, 2024 where Lt. Col. James Stanford assumed command from Lt. Col. Ryan Mowers. The ceremony starts at the 11:40 mark.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|939207
|VIRIN:
|241005-F-HZ625-8608
|Filename:
|DOD_110605041
|Length:
|00:40:09
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Live stream recording of 328th Air Refueling Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
