Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live stream recording of 328th Air Refueling Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    The 914th Air Refueling Wing's flying squadron, the 328th Air Refueling Squadron held a change of command ceremony on October 5, 2024 where Lt. Col. James Stanford assumed command from Lt. Col. Ryan Mowers. The ceremony starts at the 11:40 mark.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 11:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939207
    VIRIN: 241005-F-HZ625-8608
    Filename: DOD_110605041
    Length: 00:40:09
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live stream recording of 328th Air Refueling Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    KC-135
    Niagara Falls
    328th
    914th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download