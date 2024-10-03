U.S. Army Soldiers with the Tifton-based 110th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, assist citizens at point of distribution (POD) sites in Jefferson County, Georgia Oct. 5, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939206
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-OD941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110605040
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|WADLEY, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|WRENS, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Conducts POD Missions, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
