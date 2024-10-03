Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldiers from 264th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Brigade, and 1st Battalion, 325t Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconnaissance in preparation for Hurricane Helene relief efforts throughout western North Carolina, on 5 Oct. 2024. The route reconnaissance was done to identify areas where clearance is required to make way for vehicles, supplies and equipment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939203
    VIRIN: 241005-A-SM410-3001
    Filename: DOD_110604957
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    20th Engineer Brigade
    hurricane relief
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    82nd Airborne Division
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download