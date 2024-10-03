U.S. Army soldiers from 264th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Brigade, and 1st Battalion, 325t Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconnaissance in preparation for Hurricane Helene relief efforts throughout western North Carolina, on 5 Oct. 2024. The route reconnaissance was done to identify areas where clearance is required to make way for vehicles, supplies and equipment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939203
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-SM410-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604957
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.