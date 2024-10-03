XVIII Airborne Corps Hurricane Helene Relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers from 264th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Brigade, and 1st Battalion, 325t Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct route reconnaissance in preparation for Hurricane Helene relief efforts throughout western North Carolina, on 5 Oct. 2024. The route reconnaissance was done to identify areas where clearance is required to make way for vehicles, supplies and equipment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)