U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Luke Cobb, a platoon leader with the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, describes his experience with Hurricane Helene point of distribution (POD) missions in Wadley, Georgia Oct. 5, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 23:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939201
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-XT168-4853
|Filename:
|DOD_110604955
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|WADLEY, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, 2nd Lt. Luke Cobb, by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
