Coast Guard medevacs 2 ailing men from cruise ship 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, medevacs a man from the Crown Princess offshore Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. Aircrews from Barbers Point consecutively medevaced two men experiencing health problems aboard the cruise ship. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 22:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939199
|VIRIN:
|241005-G-G0214-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604942
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
