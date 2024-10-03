National Guard distributes 1 million pounds of food, supplies during Hurricane Helene response

North Carolina National Guard members have distributed over 1 million pounds of supplies – including food and water – using vehicles, helicopters and cargo planes to reach all western North Carolina communities impacted by Hurricane Helene floodwaters.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 19:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939193
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604743
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
