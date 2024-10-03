Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard distributes 1 million pounds of food, supplies during Hurricane Helene response

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    North Carolina National Guard members have distributed over 1 million pounds of supplies – including food and water – using vehicles, helicopters and cargo planes to reach all western North Carolina communities impacted by Hurricane Helene floodwaters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939193
    VIRIN: 241003-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604743
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard distributes 1 million pounds of food, supplies during Hurricane Helene response, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina national guard
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

