HC-130J Combat King II assists in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939189" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force, prepare an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for flight at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The HC-130J Combat King II aircraft’s mission is to provide aerial refueling capabilities to search and rescue HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The Department of Defense has unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, while providing resources that are not readily available in other federal agencies or the private sector. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)