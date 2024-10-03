HC-130J Combat King II assists in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force, prepare an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for flight at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The HC-130J Combat King II aircraft’s mission is to provide aerial refueling capabilities to search and rescue HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The Department of Defense has unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, while providing resources that are not readily available in other federal agencies or the private sector. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939189
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-NC038-8141
|Filename:
|DOD_110604708
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
