    HC-130J Combat King II assists in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personal Recovery Task Force, prepare an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for flight at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The HC-130J Combat King II aircraft’s mission is to provide aerial refueling capabilities to search and rescue HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The Department of Defense has unique capabilities, including an ability to deploy on short notice into austere environments, while providing resources that are not readily available in other federal agencies or the private sector. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939189
    VIRIN: 241003-F-NC038-8141
    Filename: DOD_110604708
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II assists in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

