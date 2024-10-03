Georgia State Defense Force volunteer reflects on being apart of Georgia National Guard’s Hurricane Helene relief efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939170" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officer candidate Tim Petty, a volunteer assigned to the 2nd Battalion Georgia Force Assistance Brigade North, Georgia State Defense Force, discusses his experience working with the Georgia National Guard to aid communities recovering from a natural disaster in Columbia County, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. Nearly 1,600 Georgia National Guardsmen have been actively responding across Southern Georgia after Hurricane Helene swept through the state Sept. 26, 2024. Collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies, the National Guard plays an important role in coordinating disaster relief efforts and uniting resources to ensure effective recovery operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)