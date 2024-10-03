Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia State Defense Force volunteer reflects on being apart of Georgia National Guard’s Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Officer candidate Tim Petty, a volunteer assigned to the 2nd Battalion Georgia Force Assistance Brigade North, Georgia State Defense Force, discusses his experience working with the Georgia National Guard to aid communities recovering from a natural disaster in Columbia County, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2024. Nearly 1,600 Georgia National Guardsmen have been actively responding across Southern Georgia after Hurricane Helene swept through the state Sept. 26, 2024. Collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies, the National Guard plays an important role in coordinating disaster relief efforts and uniting resources to ensure effective recovery operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 17:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939170
    VIRIN: 240929-Z-QV252-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604534
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: COLUMBIA COUNTY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia State Defense Force volunteer reflects on being apart of Georgia National Guard’s Hurricane Helene relief efforts, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Disaster Response
    Georgia state defense force
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    GNGHH202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download