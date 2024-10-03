Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Pendleton service members and their families engage in activities during the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival at the 11 Area parade deck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by MCCS, brings together the Camp Pendleton community for a day of fun, laughter and camaraderie.



This video was made for social media purposes.

This video uses audio from adobe stock, license #357330265.