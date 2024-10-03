Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival 2024

    CAMO PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton service members and their families engage in activities during the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival at the 11 Area parade deck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by MCCS, brings together the Camp Pendleton community for a day of fun, laughter and camaraderie.

    This video was made for social media purposes.
    This video uses audio from adobe stock, license #357330265.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Camp Pendleton
    Festival
    MCCS
    Entertainment
    Family
    Fall Carnival

