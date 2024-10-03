Camp Pendleton service members and their families engage in activities during the Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival at the 11 Area parade deck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by MCCS, brings together the Camp Pendleton community for a day of fun, laughter and camaraderie.
This video was made for social media purposes.
This video uses audio from adobe stock, license #357330265.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939169
|VIRIN:
|241004-M-UR891-9727
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604526
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMO PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Fall Carnival 2024, by 1LT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
