XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

XVIII Airborne Corps conducts a special physical training event on Fort Liberty, North Carolina Oct. 4, 2024. The event was in honor of the foodservice workers that fought in the Battle of Mogadishu from Oct. 3 through Oct. 4, 1993. The Battle of Mogadishu, fought by foodservice workers and other support roles, took place in the streets of Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu where many soldiers had to trek on foot, running up to a mile with heavy equipment on them, to reach safe zones. (U.S. Army video filmed and edited by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)