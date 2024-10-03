Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Darius Smith 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    XVIII Airborne Corps conducts a special physical training event on Fort Liberty, North Carolina Oct. 4, 2024. The event was in honor of the foodservice workers that fought in the Battle of Mogadishu from Oct. 3 through Oct. 4, 1993. The Battle of Mogadishu, fought by foodservice workers and other support roles, took place in the streets of Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu where many soldiers had to trek on foot, running up to a mile with heavy equipment on them, to reach safe zones. (U.S. Army video filmed and edited by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939158
    VIRIN: 241005-A-CK855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604373
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu, by PFC Darius Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    selfless service
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    PT
    Mogadishu
    Airborne All The Way

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download