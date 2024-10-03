Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generator Install at Hendersonville, NC Wastewater Treatment Facility Reel

    HENDERSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Jedidiah Cayton and Charles Delano

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power team completed the installation of two generators at the City of Henderson Wastewater treatment facility in Henderson, North Carolina.

    The Temporary Power Team consists of soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE personnel, and private contractors.

    These were just two of the five generators installed throughout Western, NC to assist communities with critical power needs.

    USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 11:00
    Location: HENDERSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    Helene
    HELENE24
    Helene2024

