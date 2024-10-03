Generator Install at Hendersonville, NC Wastewater Treatment Facility Reel

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power team completed the installation of two generators at the City of Henderson Wastewater treatment facility in Henderson, North Carolina.
The Temporary Power Team consists of soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE personnel, and private contractors.
These were just two of the five generators installed throughout Western, NC to assist communities with critical power needs.
USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939157
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-OI522-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_110604343
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|HENDERSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
