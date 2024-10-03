USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vernon Griffin with the Galveston District safety and occupational health office and Chris Sibert with the Honolulu District serving as quality assurance for the temporary emergency power team works with contractors during a installation of two generators for the City of Henderson Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)