Vernon Griffin with the Galveston District safety and occupational health office and Chris Sibert with the Honolulu District serving as quality assurance for the temporary emergency power team works with contractors during a installation of two generators for the City of Henderson Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939154
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-PA223-7273
|Filename:
|DOD_110604210
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
