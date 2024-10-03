Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC

    HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Vernon Griffin with the Galveston District safety and occupational health office and Chris Sibert with the Honolulu District serving as quality assurance for the temporary emergency power team works with contractors during a installation of two generators for the City of Henderson Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939154
    VIRIN: 241004-A-PA223-7273
    Filename: DOD_110604210
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    temporary emergency power
    Helene24

