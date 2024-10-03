USACE Conducts Initial Assessments in Southwestern Virginia with City, State and Federal Agencies in Support of Hurricane Helene Disaster Response - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Sonny Avichal, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District, discusses the impact of Hurricane Helene on homes during a meeting with emergency response officials from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in various cities of Southwestern Virginia, on Oct. 3, 2024. Moving from one site to the next, the team assessed debris removal and critical infrastructure recovery needs in response to Tropical Storm Helene.



USACE has deployed ESF team leaders, assistant team leaders, and subject matter experts (SMEs) specializing in debris management to support local, state, and federal partners, providing remote support and assistance with recovery operations.



(Photo by James E Walker IV)