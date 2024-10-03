Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Navy vs. Air Force Football Shout Out

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Lt.j.g. Jorge Ilagan 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240927-N-RQ101-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2024) – Sailors and Marines assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) cheer for Navy Football on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 27, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSPARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Jorge Ilagan)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939150
    VIRIN: 240927-N-RQ101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110604111
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Sports
    naval academy
    go navy
    navy football
    midshipmen
    beat air force

