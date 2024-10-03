240927-N-RQ101-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2024) – Sailors and Marines assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) cheer for Navy Football on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 27, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSPARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Jorge Ilagan)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 02:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939150
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-RQ101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110604111
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Navy vs. Air Force Football Shout Out, by LTJG Jorge Ilagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.