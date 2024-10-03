Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer Spirit

    ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 134th, 118th and 164th Tennessee Air National Guard Wings have moved a combined 1290 tons (over 2.5 million pounds) of debris in the last 52 hours! That’s 1,153,846 pounds per day, 48,077 pounds per hour and 801 pounds per minute.

    Our Airmen have answered their nation’s, and their community’s call. They are truly volunteer ready.

    Always There, Always Ready.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024
    Location: ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, US

    by SrA Ben Cash

    Disaster Relief
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    134th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Hurricane Helene

