The 134th, 118th and 164th Tennessee Air National Guard Wings have moved a combined 1290 tons (over 2.5 million pounds) of debris in the last 52 hours! That’s 1,153,846 pounds per day, 48,077 pounds per hour and 801 pounds per minute.
Our Airmen have answered their nation’s, and their community’s call. They are truly volunteer ready.
Always There, Always Ready.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939144
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-SV139-1001
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110604044
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ELIZABETHTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Spirit, by SrA Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
