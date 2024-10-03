Volunteer Spirit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 134th, 118th and 164th Tennessee Air National Guard Wings have moved a combined 1290 tons (over 2.5 million pounds) of debris in the last 52 hours! That’s 1,153,846 pounds per day, 48,077 pounds per hour and 801 pounds per minute.



Our Airmen have answered their nation’s, and their community’s call. They are truly volunteer ready.



Always There, Always Ready.