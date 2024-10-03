Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Helocast and Zodiac Event

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Helocast and Zodiac Event during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. This event is designed to push the competitors to their limits and test the squads’ fundamental Soldier skills while working together as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939142
    VIRIN: 241004-A-MH031-1280
    Filename: DOD_110603982
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Zodiac
    helocast
    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

