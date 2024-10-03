U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Helocast and Zodiac Event during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. This event is designed to push the competitors to their limits and test the squads’ fundamental Soldier skills while working together as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939142
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-MH031-1280
|Filename:
|DOD_110603982
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Helocast and Zodiac Event, by PFC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
