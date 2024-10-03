Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Helocast and Zodiac Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939142" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Helocast and Zodiac Event during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. This event is designed to push the competitors to their limits and test the squads’ fundamental Soldier skills while working together as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)