    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    10.04.2024

    Through USNORTHCOM and in support of dual status commander in North Carolina, active-duty soldiers provide necessary support during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    US Northern Command
    24DoDHurricane

