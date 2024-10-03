Kansas Citys Levees – Installation of a Stoplog Closure Structure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USACE Kansas City District, in conjunction with Lane Construction, conduct a stoplog closure test at the Kansas City Levee Project.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been making improvements to the seven levee system along both banks of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers in the Kansas City Metropolitan area for the past 15 years. The Kansas Citys, Missouri and Kansas Levee program consists of seven levee units (Argentine, Armourdale, Central Industrial District, Fairfax-Jersey Creek, North Kansas City, East Bottoms and Birmingham), totaling 60 miles of levees and floodwalls.



The $529M project has been funded to completion by Congress through the Bi-Partisan Budget Act of 2018.