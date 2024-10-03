Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas Citys Levees – Installation of a Stoplog Closure Structure

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Samuel Weldin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The USACE Kansas City District, in conjunction with Lane Construction, conduct a stoplog closure test at the Kansas City Levee Project.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been making improvements to the seven levee system along both banks of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers in the Kansas City Metropolitan area for the past 15 years. The Kansas Citys, Missouri and Kansas Levee program consists of seven levee units (Argentine, Armourdale, Central Industrial District, Fairfax-Jersey Creek, North Kansas City, East Bottoms and Birmingham), totaling 60 miles of levees and floodwalls.

    The $529M project has been funded to completion by Congress through the Bi-Partisan Budget Act of 2018.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939124
    VIRIN: 240927-A-OK605-9520
    Filename: DOD_110603572
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    This work, Kansas Citys Levees – Installation of a Stoplog Closure Structure, by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE; Kansas City; Levee

