    Technical Integrator, Creditable Advisor

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Kayleigh McAviney, the Operations Superintendent at the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, describes the core competencies they’re going to train warrant officer candidates when they arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., October 8, 2024. Warrant Officer Training School is a challenging, fast-paced, and highly structured educational program that integrates classroom lecture, guided discussion, and experiential learning opportunities to reinforce educational understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 939122
    VIRIN: 241004-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603556
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Air Education and Training Command

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    WOTS
    officer accessions
    Warrant Officer Training School

