Technical Integrator, Creditable Advisor

Senior Master Sgt. Kayleigh McAviney, the Operations Superintendent at the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, describes the core competencies they’re going to train warrant officer candidates when they arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., October 8, 2024. Warrant Officer Training School is a challenging, fast-paced, and highly structured educational program that integrates classroom lecture, guided discussion, and experiential learning opportunities to reinforce educational understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 16:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|939122
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110603556
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Air Education and Training Command