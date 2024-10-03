Technical Integrator, Creditable Advisor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Master Sgt. Kayleigh McAviney, the Operations Superintendent at the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, describes the core competencies they’re going to train warrant officer candidates when they arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., October 8, 2024. Warrant Officer Training School is a challenging, fast-paced, and highly structured educational program that integrates classroom lecture, guided discussion, and experiential learning opportunities to reinforce educational understanding. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)