    USACE Kansas City District Overview

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Samuel Weldin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    In this video, we take you behind the scenes of one of the most dynamic and impactful engineering organizations in the region. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District plays a crucial role in maintaining infrastructure, supporting flood risk management, and delivering essential services across the nation's heartland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939120
    VIRIN: 240829-A-OK605-7969
    Filename: DOD_110603550
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Kansas City District Overview, by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE; Army; Kansas City District

