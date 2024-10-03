Wilford Hall Emergency Center recognized by STRAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One-minute social media video features ceremony highlighting Wilford Hall Emergency Center's incorporation into the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) Trauma and Emergency Healthcare System as a Freestanding Emergency Center.



STRAC is designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop, implement, and maintain the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for the 22 counties in Trauma Service Area.



For the 59th Medical Wing, this STRAC recognition allows civilian ambulances to transport DoD beneficiaries with a government-issued ID card from locations outside of Joint Base San Antonio installations directly to the Wilford Hall Emergency Center.



“Our commitment is clear," said Maj. Nathan Fritts, Wilford Hall Emergency Services flight commander. "We will deliver exceptional care in operations both at home and across the globe. Some of the best emergency medics in the world work here and we are humbled at the opportunity to enhance our process by networking with STRAC."



Music Credit:

Digital Age by Scott Holmes Music is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License