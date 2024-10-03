Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wilford Hall Emergency Center recognized by STRAC

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing

    One-minute social media video features ceremony highlighting Wilford Hall Emergency Center's incorporation into the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) Trauma and Emergency Healthcare System as a Freestanding Emergency Center.

    STRAC is designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop, implement, and maintain the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for the 22 counties in Trauma Service Area.

    For the 59th Medical Wing, this STRAC recognition allows civilian ambulances to transport DoD beneficiaries with a government-issued ID card from locations outside of Joint Base San Antonio installations directly to the Wilford Hall Emergency Center.

    “Our commitment is clear," said Maj. Nathan Fritts, Wilford Hall Emergency Services flight commander. "We will deliver exceptional care in operations both at home and across the globe. Some of the best emergency medics in the world work here and we are humbled at the opportunity to enhance our process by networking with STRAC."

    Music Credit:
    Digital Age by Scott Holmes Music is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939118
    VIRIN: 241004-F-QW125-5737
    Filename: DOD_110603517
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

