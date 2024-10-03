Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 OCT Brief

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and allied partners attend a brief on the roles and responsibilities of the Observer, Controller and Trainer (OCT) during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 25-01 OCT Brief, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

