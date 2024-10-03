U.S. Army Soldiers and allied partners attend a brief on the roles and responsibilities of the Observer, Controller and Trainer (OCT) during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939115
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-CJ630-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110603476
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 25-01 OCT Brief, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.