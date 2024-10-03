Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wilford Hall Emergency Center recognized by STRAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing

    The 59th Medical Wing's Wilford Hall Emergency Center gained recognition from the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, or STRAC, Aug. 1, 2024. The Wing commemorated this milestone with a ceremony held outside of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Oct. 4, 2024 on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

    The 59th MDW's emergency center is now incorporated into the STRAC Trauma and Emergency Healthcare System as a Freestanding Emergency Center.

    This new status allows civilian ambulances to transport DoD beneficiaries with a government-issued ID cards from locations outside of Joint Base San Antonio directly to the Wilford Hall Emergency Center. According to Maj. Nathan Fritts, 59th Medical Wing Emergency Services flight commander, this is a significant enhancement in Access to Care, ensuring beneficiaries receive critical services when most needed, regardless of their location.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939114
    VIRIN: 241004-F-QW125-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603464
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wilford Hall Emergency Center recognized by STRAC, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healthcare
    Wilford Hall
    Emergency
    TRICARE benefits
    TRICARE Defense Health Agency
    Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download