Wilford Hall Emergency Center recognized by STRAC

The 59th Medical Wing's Wilford Hall Emergency Center gained recognition from the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, or STRAC, Aug. 1, 2024. The Wing commemorated this milestone with a ceremony held outside of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Oct. 4, 2024 on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.



The 59th MDW's emergency center is now incorporated into the STRAC Trauma and Emergency Healthcare System as a Freestanding Emergency Center.



This new status allows civilian ambulances to transport DoD beneficiaries with a government-issued ID cards from locations outside of Joint Base San Antonio directly to the Wilford Hall Emergency Center. According to Maj. Nathan Fritts, 59th Medical Wing Emergency Services flight commander, this is a significant enhancement in Access to Care, ensuring beneficiaries receive critical services when most needed, regardless of their location.