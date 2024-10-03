KC-135 Stratotankers and Aircrew assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing returned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 2, 2024.They returned after being relocated prior to Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, which carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939111
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-RI626-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110603436
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MacDill aircrew return home safely, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
