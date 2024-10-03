The Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization office brings together clinical staff from the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with community providers and other leading clinical experts to assess the use of the federal electronic health record (EHR). The discussions focus on opportunities for enhancing the federal EHR to better serve Service members, Veterans, and other beneficiaries. Participants hear from federal leaders and experts, earn continuing education units, network with peers, and share their experiences to enhance patient care.
The 2024 summit is scheduled virtually from Tuesday, October 22 to Thursday, October 24, 2024. Register at www.FEHRM.gov.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939101
|VIRIN:
|240822-D-RF869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110603251
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bill Tinston on the Federal EHR Annual Summit, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.