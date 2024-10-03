Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bill Tinston on the Federal EHR Annual Summit

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization office brings together clinical staff from the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with community providers and other leading clinical experts to assess the use of the federal electronic health record (EHR). The discussions focus on opportunities for enhancing the federal EHR to better serve Service members, Veterans, and other beneficiaries. Participants hear from federal leaders and experts, earn continuing education units, network with peers, and share their experiences to enhance patient care.

    The 2024 summit is scheduled virtually from Tuesday, October 22 to Thursday, October 24, 2024. Register at www.FEHRM.gov.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939101
    VIRIN: 240822-D-RF869-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603251
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    TAGS

    VA
    DOD
    Electronic Health Record
    FEHRM
    Bill Tinston
    Federal EHR

