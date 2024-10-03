Bill Tinston on the Federal EHR Annual Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization office brings together clinical staff from the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with community providers and other leading clinical experts to assess the use of the federal electronic health record (EHR). The discussions focus on opportunities for enhancing the federal EHR to better serve Service members, Veterans, and other beneficiaries. Participants hear from federal leaders and experts, earn continuing education units, network with peers, and share their experiences to enhance patient care.



The 2024 summit is scheduled virtually from Tuesday, October 22 to Thursday, October 24, 2024. Register at www.FEHRM.gov.