    Wastewater Teams in action

    AVERY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Our Water/ Wastewater teams are on the ground and moving out October 4! They will be performing assessments of critical areas throughout Avery County today, with hopes to extend into other counties in the near future. Water/ Wastewater teams consist of USACE and EPA personnel and are in full coordination with Federal, State, and County agencies.

    Assessments are done to determine the extent of damage done to critical infrastructures and to better assist with the path to recovery. This mission is only a part of the larger Infrastructure Assessment mission that USACE is executing all across Western, NC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939097
    VIRIN: 241004-O-OI522-2686
    Filename: DOD_110603176
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: AVERY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

