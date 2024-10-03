U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos Assumption of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd A. Rhoades took part in an assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct. 4, 2024, at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, officially assuming his new role with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos. The ceremony included the passing of the garrison colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and leadership.