Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos Assumption of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd A. Rhoades took part in an assumption of responsibility ceremony Oct. 4, 2024, at the III Armored Corps Headquarters, officially assuming his new role with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos. The ceremony included the passing of the garrison colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and leadership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939096
    VIRIN: 241004-A-VK434-1901
    Filename: DOD_110603082
    Length: 00:15:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos Assumption of Responsibility, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Sergeant Major
    Department of the Army
    U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Cavazos,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download