    U.S. Navy 249th Birthday Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    The official U.S. Navy birthday video in celebration of the Navy's 249th birthday. #americaswarfightingnavy #navy249 (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939095
    VIRIN: 241004-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_110603067
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: US

    strength
    sailor
    readiness
    warfighter
    #Navy
    #navy249

