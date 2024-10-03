The official U.S. Navy birthday video in celebration of the Navy's 249th birthday. #americaswarfightingnavy #navy249 (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939095
|VIRIN:
|241004-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110603067
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy 249th Birthday Video, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.