Austin, Brown Speak at Transcom Change of Command

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., participate in the U.S. Transportation Command change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed assumes command from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 13:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|939085
|Filename:
|DOD_110602917
|Length:
|01:13:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
