NC National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Helene

Our National Guard air crews have airlifted multiple people and pets in need of medical assistance, including infants and elderly, directly to hospitals to receive care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Letitia Samuels)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939083
|VIRIN:
|241003-Z-ZK506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110602883
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
