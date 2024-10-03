Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Joseph civic leaders take flight in C-130

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing hosted over 30 civic and business leaders for the third annual Civic Leadership Academy at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 27, 2024. Participants toured the base, learned about the various squadrons, and even experienced a flight aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft. This event aims to strengthen community ties and foster positive relationships with local business and civic leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939074
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-UP142-2654
    Filename: DOD_110602789
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    civic leader flight

