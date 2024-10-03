The 139th Airlift Wing hosted over 30 civic and business leaders for the third annual Civic Leadership Academy at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 27, 2024. Participants toured the base, learned about the various squadrons, and even experienced a flight aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft. This event aims to strengthen community ties and foster positive relationships with local business and civic leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939074
|VIRIN:
|240927-Z-UP142-2654
|Filename:
|DOD_110602789
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, St. Joseph civic leaders take flight in C-130, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.