St. Joseph civic leaders take flight in C-130

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 139th Airlift Wing hosted over 30 civic and business leaders for the third annual Civic Leadership Academy at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sept. 27, 2024. Participants toured the base, learned about the various squadrons, and even experienced a flight aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft. This event aims to strengthen community ties and foster positive relationships with local business and civic leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)