C-130J towed into hangar

Maintainers from the 139th Airlift Wing successfully towed a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing into a hangar at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 20, 2024. The operation aimed to determine whether the J model C-130 aircraft could fit in the hangar, and the result was a resounding yes. The aircraft was at Rosecrans because an aircrew from the 123rd Airlift Wing participated in the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)