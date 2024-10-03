Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J towed into hangar

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Maintainers from the 139th Airlift Wing successfully towed a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing into a hangar at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 20, 2024. The operation aimed to determine whether the J model C-130 aircraft could fit in the hangar, and the result was a resounding yes. The aircraft was at Rosecrans because an aircrew from the 123rd Airlift Wing participated in the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939073
    VIRIN: 240920-Z-UP142-3766
    Filename: DOD_110602782
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    c130j

