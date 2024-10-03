U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 30, 2024, through Oct. 3, 2024. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939063
|VIRIN:
|241003-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110602660
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Swim Week, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
