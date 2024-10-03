Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Swim Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 30, 2024, through Oct. 3, 2024. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939063
    VIRIN: 241003-M-QW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_110602660
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Swim Week, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pool
    Swim Qualification
    ERR
    MCIWS
    MCRDPI
    Water Survival Basic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download