Lima Company Swim Week

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 30, 2024, through Oct. 3, 2024. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)