C-STARS Omaha B-ROLL Selects

The Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills, also known as C-STARS, is an Air Force medical training program embedded in civilian academic trauma centers to provide hands-on, real-world medical trauma training for Airmen. The C-STARS program equips our medics with state-of-the-art skills and confidence providing reassurance to our warfighters and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Larry Rocco)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939053
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-ZJ423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110602555
|Length:
|00:10:33
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
