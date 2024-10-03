Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-STARS Dayton B-ROLL Selects

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law and Keith C Lewis

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills, also known as C-STARS, is an Air Force medical training program embedded in civilian academic trauma centers to provide hands-on, real-world medical trauma training for Airmen. The C-STARS program equips our medics with state-of-the-art skills and confidence providing reassurance to our warfighters and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Keith Lewis)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939050
    VIRIN: 240920-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110602502
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: OHIO, US

    Medical
    Dayton
    AFRL
    USAF
    C-STARS
    Soin

