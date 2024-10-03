video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission of U.S. Army NATO is to provide individual Soldier and family training, logistics, human resources, and administrative agent support at 82 locations in 22 countries to ensure ready and resilient Soldiers, develop leaders, maintain joint and multinational partnerships, and enhance an evolving alliance. 30-second video for AFN Europe (By Troy Darr)