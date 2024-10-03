The mission of U.S. Army NATO is to provide individual Soldier and family training, logistics, human resources, and administrative agent support at 82 locations in 22 countries to ensure ready and resilient Soldiers, develop leaders, maintain joint and multinational partnerships, and enhance an evolving alliance. 30-second video for AFN Europe (By Troy Darr)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939046
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|241004
|Filename:
|DOD_110602335
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.